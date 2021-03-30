NRC Statement: The Norwegian Refugee Council condemns killings of civilians in Myanmar

The Norwegian Refugee Council strongly condemns the escalation of violence and indiscriminate killings of hundreds of civilians in Myanmar. We are increasingly concerned about the escalating nature of the crisis, which threatens to exacerbate already high levels of humanitarian needs across the country.

We call upon the UN Security Council and regional powers, including ASEAN, to engage in serious diplomatic discussions at the highest level to exert maximum pressure on the de facto Myanmar authorities to immediately halt the violence and engage in meaningful dialogue with the opposition.

Our message to those who have imposed sanctions targeting the military in Myanmar is that any such measures must contain humanitarian exemptions to ensure that the introduction of sanctions does not impede the humanitarian response.

We also urge the international community to use all available channels to advocate for unhindered humanitarian access to communities in need of assistance across Myanmar and to make additional, flexible funding available for new displacements arising from this crisis – both inside the country and in neighbouring countries. For interviews or more information, please contact:

Christian Jepsen, media adviser: Christian.Jepsen@nrc.no +254 706 248 391

NRC's media hotline: media@nrc.no, +47 905 62 329