NRC condemns the killing of Save the Children staff in Myanma

Statement by the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) Secretary General on the Myanmar military’s killing of at least 35 civilians, including two Save the Children staff, in the eastern Kayah State on 24 December.

“I am deeply shocked and saddened to receive confirmation that two fellow aid workers were brutally killed in a massacre in eastern Myanmar together with at least 35 men, women and children,” said NRC’s Secretary General, Jan Egeland.

The two humanitarian staff were on their way home to celebrate the holiday with their families on 24 December, after a humanitarian support mission in a nearby community, when they were attacked.

“This incident is yet another horrifying example of violence against civilians in Myanmar. We strongly condemn this attack and urge the Myanmar military and other parties to the conflict to uphold International Humanitarian Law and refrain from deliberate targeting of civilians, including humanitarian teams working to save lives,” said Egeland.

“On behalf of the entire NRC family, I send our heartfelt condolences and warmest thoughts to Save the Children and to all the families who have lost loved ones in this senseless attack,” said Egeland.