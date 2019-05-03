03 May 2019

Note to Correspondents on reports of violence and civilian casualties in Rakhine State [EN/MY]

from UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Myanmar
Acting UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Myanmar Knut Ostby is following with concern recent reports of escalation of violence and civilian casualties in Rakhine State. Mr. Ostby calls for calm and utmost restraint by all, protection of civilians in all circumstances, and respect for international humanitarian and human rights law. The UN stands ready to support authorities in strengthening their prevention and conflict resolution capacities, and to continue with provision of humanitarian aid.

Yangon, 3 May 2019

Media contact: Stanislav Saling, Spokesperson, Office of the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, stanislav.saling@one.un.org or +95-942 651 9871.

