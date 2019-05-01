Note to Correspondents on Ceasefire Extension (1 May 2019)

Acting UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Knut Ostby welcomes the announcement by the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Services of a ceasefire extension from 1 May to 30 June 2019.

Mr. Ostby expresses hope that the ceasefire extension will further strengthen the prospects for Myanmar's peace process.

The UN in Myanmar is prepared to work with the relevant parties on providing urgent humanitarian assistance to all people in need in the affected areas.

Mr. Ostby also calls on all parties to protect civilians and uphold their responsibilities under International Humanitarian and Human Rights Law.

The UN reaffirms its deep commitment to continue supporting the Myanmar peace process and humanitarian operations.

Yangon, 1 May 2019

