01 May 2019

Note to Correspondents on Ceasefire Extension (1 May 2019)

Report
from UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Myanmar
Published on 01 May 2019

Acting UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Knut Ostby welcomes the announcement by the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Services of a ceasefire extension from 1 May to 30 June 2019.

Mr. Ostby expresses hope that the ceasefire extension will further strengthen the prospects for Myanmar's peace process.

The UN in Myanmar is prepared to work with the relevant parties on providing urgent humanitarian assistance to all people in need in the affected areas.

Mr. Ostby also calls on all parties to protect civilians and uphold their responsibilities under International Humanitarian and Human Rights Law.

The UN reaffirms its deep commitment to continue supporting the Myanmar peace process and humanitarian operations.

Yangon, 1 May 2019

Media contact: Stanislav Saling, Spokesperson, Office of the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, stanislav.saling@one.un.org or +95-942 651 9871.

