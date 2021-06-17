No safe haven: The plight of Rohingya children across Asia

Executive summary

Wherever they are and wherever they go, Rohingya children in south and southeast Asia face discrimination, exclusion, and denial of their most basic rights. For most of these children, these challenges begin in Myanmar, where the Rohingya community has suffered decades of state-sponsored persecution and violence. However, even after Rohingya families have left Myanmar – often in search of safety or a better life for themselves and their families – Rohingya continue to experience unequal treatment and denial of their rights, which over time has exposed them, their children, and their children’s children to ever-widening cycles of deprivation and marginalisation.

This report examines the situation of Rohingya children in five countries in southeast and south Asia: Myanmar, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. As places of origin, transit, and/or destination, these countries are home – either permanently or temporarily – to hundreds of thousands of Rohingya children. All countries are required under international law to respect, protect, and fulfil these children’s human rights. Yet too often these rights are denied.

Based on in-depth desk research, key informant interviews, and analysis of national laws, the report examines three areas affecting Rohingya children’s lives and enjoyment of their rights: legal status and access to identity documentation; access to education; and risks to security and wellbeing, in addition to other child protection concerns. While not intended as a comprehensive examination of the situation, the report seeks to provide a snapshot of the challenges – in law, policy, and practice – that prevent Rohingya children in these countries from living their lives in safety and with dignity, equality, and respect for their rights.