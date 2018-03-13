Nippon Foundation builds 100th school in Rakhine State

The Ministry for Border Affairs held a ceremony to commemorate the opening of Kwee Tel Basic Education Middle School in Sittway, Rakhine State on Monday.

Kwee Tel school is the 100th school built by the Ministry in collaboration with the Nippon Foundation and Bridge Asia Japan (BAJ), an INGO based in Japan.

Rakhine State Chief Minister U Nyi Pu delivered the opening speech at the ceremony followed by a speech from Deputy Minister for Border Affairs Major General Than Htut. Nippon Foundation Chairman Mr. Yohei Sasakawa explained the school projects they are implementing in Rakhine State. Japanese Ambassador to Myanmar H.E. Mr. Tateshi Higuchi then gave a short speech followed by BAJ Chairperson Ms. Etsuko Araishi explaining their future plans for constructing additional schools.

Afterwards, Deputy Director for Rakhine State Basic Education Department, U Sein Htun Hla, and a representative of Kyee Tel Village expressed their gratitude for the school. Ms. Akiko Mori, a BAJ representative, then conferred commemorative flags to the attendees before they toured the completed school.

The Nippon Foundation has donated an estimated US$6 million (Ks8.03 billion) for the construction of 100 schools in Rakhine State between the years 2013 and 2018. The initiative is headed by the Department for Border and Ethnic Development under the Ministry for Border Affairs with construction handled by BAJ.