New plans to scale up 2022 humanitarian responses in Myanmar

The UN has today released the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for Myanmar defining the way forward for the humanitarian response in the year to come. With a significantly expanded scope and scale, the plan aims to address the high levels of food insecurity across the country and outlines a multi-sectoral response to the deepening crisis in the country where 14.4 million people are in humanitarian need.

**From Yangon in Myanmar, DRC’s Country Director Martin Vane reflects on the new 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan and the urgency of assistance at a time when crisis is deepening, and as the country is moving into a second year of renewed instability since the military seized control on 1 February 2021. **

What is DRC’s reaction to the new HRP that changes the entire picture and scale of humanitarian needs in Myanmar from last year 1 million to now 14.4 million people?

Without doubt, needs have increased since 1 February 2021, particularly in terms of displacement, protection of civilians, access to food in conflict areas. The severe wave of COVID-19 in 2021 has also taken a terrible health and economic toll, further contributing to the higher number of people in need now and for the 2022 response.

*As we mark one year since Myanmar’s military seized power, we reiterate calls for Myanmar's military and all parties to the conflict to protect civilians from harm. *

*Displaced people urgently need shelter, food, water, medical care and other essential aid, including services for survivors of conflict-based sexual violence. Myanmar’s military and other actors must allow local and international humanitarian actors immediate, unrestricted, and sustained access to areas where people are in need. *

DRC is currently operating through direct implementation, remote management and work with local civil society and strong advocacy on regional and global level. Local civil society groups, community-based organisations and volunteers face considerable risks to their safety. We reiterate that humanitarian workers should never be a target.

The new and ambitious HRP recognises that it will not be possible for humanitarians to reach all 14.4 million people with assistance. The plan, however, prioritises an unprecedented 6.2 million people for urgent support.

What will DRC do now to be ready for this largely scaled up response and the focus on food insecurity?

*DRC has been in Myanmar since 2009 and is currently operational in four states across the country, with more than 400 staff on the ground and a vast network of local partners. **Our country office is in Yangon, and we have key field offices spread across Shan state, Kachin and Rakhine states and combines work of its own teams, field volunteers, partnerships with local civil society. *

*The work of DRC is already anchored in a solid operation and presence that offers support across communities in both urban, rural and isolated communities in Myanmar’s Rakhine, Kachin and northern Shan states. *

Our key areas of work reflect general protection, child protection, gender-based violence, humanitarian mine action, camp management in areas of displacement and wash activities. Part of our works supports also local communities related to securing their basic livelihoods and income through cash transfers.

We are currently exploring new ways of scaling up and expanding our outreach. This is a challenge due to access constraints and not least because of Covid-19, but we are able to continue implementing activities and to reach increasing numbers of people in need through new and solid frameworks for remote management.

The HRP describes how: ‘the success of this scale-up and the ability to reduce suffering on a national scale in 2022 will be dependent on three key factors – expanded and safe access to people in need, removal of bottlenecks such as visa delays and banking restrictions and increased funding.’

*DRC advocates strongly towards country level UN structures and towards key donors related to the need to ensure clear engagement principles which shall be prioritising humanitarian assistance. Such engagement principles are also key to be pushing for increased access towards all parties of conflict. *

*DRC along with other aid organisations in Myanmar, continues to advocate on national and international levels, the needs for safe and unhindered access to people in need. If not significantly improved in the immediate future, humanitarian needs on the ground in Myanmar will be even more dire. *

What we can expect if needs are not met is that larger segments of the Myanmar society will be further sliding into poverty, and we will see related increase in protection needs across the country. Finally, a lack of support to Myanmar can also drive further large movement of population towards the neighboring countries.

It is now up to the donors to support the work outlined in the new and expanded HRP that aims to reach a minimum of 6.2 out of 14.4 people in need of humanitarian aid. How urgent is this funding - and what are the perspectives if the contributions from donors around the world are not coming in soon?

*Myanmar has been suffering for decades from various levels of conflict, several waves of Covid and also from being impacted by effect of climate change. Unless systematically tackled, this complex and multiple layer crisis could lead towards further disintegration not only inside Myanmar, but could impact overall stability of neighboring countries as well. *

During the past years Myanmar as a country has been able to advance on various fronts, but without continued and increased support, we risk seeing all these gains lost very quickly. Again, let us not forget that besides conflict and economic poverty, Myanmar is one of most vulnerable countries impacted by climate change and the combination of these factors might be driving country further to the brink of collapse.

