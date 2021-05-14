New contribution from Japan helps WFP fight hunger in Myanmar’s impoverished urban townships [EN/MY]

Joint News Release

YANGON, MYANMAR – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed a US$4 million contribution from the Government of Japan to support families struggling to meet their basic food needs.

The contribution will help WFP provide assistance to some 600,000 people in Yangon Region. Food rations will be delivered directly into the hands of vulnerable families as part of WFP’s new operation for 2 million people in the poorest townships of Myanmar’s urban areas. The distribution started on 13 May in Yangon’s Hlaing Tharyar township.

“The Government of Japan supports WFP’s strenuous efforts in tackling hunger in Myanmar. Thanks to WFP’s initiative, this assistance from the people of Japan will directly reach the most vulnerable population in the urban and peri-urban poor areas. The Government and people of Japan will continue standing with the people of Myanmar,” said H.E. Mr Maruyama Ichiro, the Japanese Ambassador to Myanmar.

WFP estimates that up to 3.4 million more people, particularly those in urban areas, will face hunger within the next six months due to the triple impact of pre-existing poverty, COVID-19 and the ongoing political crisis.

“We are deeply thankful to the people and Government of Japan, who has been a steadfast partner for WFP over the years,” said WFP Myanmar Country Director Stephen Anderson. “At this critical time, they once again stepped forward, extending compassion and support to the people of Myanmar. Generous contributions like this are integral in helping us prevent a large-scale humanitarian crisis from unfolding.”

Earlier this year, Japan provided US$7.7 million – US$4.7 million in January, and US$3 million in March – towards WFP’s ongoing food and nutrition support for people displaced by conflict in Chin, Kachin, Shan and Rakhine states.

