NDMC Vice Chairman attends Mon State natural disaster management committee coord meeting

National Disaster Management Committee (NDMC) Vice Chairman Union Minister for Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Dr. Win Myat Aye addressed the Mon State natural disaster management committee coordination meeting held in the Mon State government office meeting hall yesterday.

He said Myanmar is a country where natural disasters occur every year, and it was conducting preventive works to withstand them. Myanmar is also among the countries that are not ready to face and overcome natural disasters, said the Union Minister.

As advance preventive works, nine motorboats were deployed in Bilin and Kyaikto townships of Mon State, where there were natural disasters every year. At the moment, floods were occurring in Mawlamyine town and three motorboats were brought along during this trip. The Union Government and state government will split and conduct long-term and short-term rehabilitation works. On the matter of a landslide incident in Kyaikthanlan Pagoda, NDMC will form a reconstruction committee with experts to provide the necessary advice and the departments attending the meeting are to discuss and suggest department-wise damages, losses and requirements.

Mon State Chief Minister Dr. Aye Zan, state ministers and officials presented the damages and losses in Mon State owing to heavy rains, and discussed the status of opening of temporary camps for the affected people and the requirements in detail, as well as the follow-up arrangements.

Next, the union minister handed over to the chief minister and officials three motorboats for rescue, relief and preventive works, 40,000 water purification tablet packages, and over Ks15.5 million as food allowances for 7,407 people affected by the floods.

The union minister and the delegation then went to No. 11 Basic Education High School, Shwezedi monastery, Basic Education Primary School (Hline) and Thaddhamma cetana monastery, where temporary camps for affected persons were opened to encourage people, and provide cash support for one week of food and soaps. The elderly were provided additional cash support.

From there, the union minister and the delegation went to the Department of Social Welfare’s vocational training school and met volunteer organizations, local elders and departmental staff. At the meeting, civil society organizations discussed their works, their participation in preventive, responsive and rehabilitation works, and the union minister, directors-general and officials explained and discussed them. Owing to heavy rains in Mon State that began on 16 June, there was flooding, resulting in damages and losses in Mawlamyine, Chaungzon, Kyaikmaraw, Mudon and Ye towns.

Myanmar News Agency