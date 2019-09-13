National Strategic Plan for Early Childhood Intervention: A National Service Programme for All Children with Special Needs and their Families (2017 - 2021) [EN/MY]

1. Introduction

The Need and the Hope

Early [Introduction to ECI including definition and needs for ECI services, age range of children included and types of eligibility for ECI services and relationship to regular ECCD services for infants and young children.]

Early childhood intervention (ECI) services are intensive and serve children principally from birth to age three and up to five years of age. They are tailored to meet the needs of individual children with fragile birth status, developmental delays, disabilities, malnutrition, chronic health issues that affect their development, and atypical behaviours, such as autism spectrum, attention deficit and hyperactivity disorders. ECI services complement general ECCD services as presented in the National ECCD Policy. ECI services are more intensive and individualised that ECCD services in order to improve the development of children with greater developmental needs.

Research in many countries has demonstrated that ECI services greatly improve child development and also lower the need for and costs of services for child health and nutrition care, special education, and related child and social protection programmes.

In Myanmar, we estimate that at least 40% of children require ECI services for short to longer periods of time. At present, 35.1% of Myanmar children are moderately to severely stunted; all of these children are likely to have one or more developmental delays. In addition, at least 5% to 12% of the nation’s children will be identified to have disabilities, chronic diseases or atypical behaviours.

Over time, approximately 70% of the children who will be served will improve in their development, attain expected levels of development for their age, and will consolidate their gains within one to two years. Other children, approximately 30%, will have lifelong disabilities or other conditions, and ECI services usually greatly improve their development and help them to achieve their full potential.

For these reasons, ECI services are essential and very beneficial for all nations. They also ensure strong parental participation in the ECI programme and they train parents in methods for maximising the development of their children. They provide needed support for families trying to deal with situations they never expected to occur in their lives.

In addition, ECI services reduce child abandonment and the institutionalisation of children in orphanages and other institutions. For children formerly living in institutions, they provide needed services for overcoming developmental delays and for improving the development of children with disabilities, malnutrition, chronic illnesses and atypical behaviours.

ECI services have also played a critically important role in enabling the deinstitutionalisation of children because many of these children had delays or disabilities, and they require ECI services as they move to family homes. The support of ECI services also makes it possible for these children to return to their families or to live with other nurturing and caring substitute families. ECI services support these children and their parents, guardians and caregivers.