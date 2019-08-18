18 Aug 2019

National Earthquake Preparedness and Response Plan [EN/MY]

Report
from UN Development Programme, Government of Myanmar
Published on 05 Aug 2019
Download PDF (1.9 MB)English version
Download PDF (3.48 MB)Burmese version

About the Plan

The National Earthquake Preparedness and Response Plan was developed with funding support from European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) and developed by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in close collaboration with the Department of Disaster Management.

It aims to minimize damage to property, reduce injury and lives lost, and normalize the lives of those affected in a timely manner in the case of a damaging earthquake in the country.

It also seeks to contribute to the achievements of Myanmar Sustainable Development Goals as well as respond to Global and Regional Frameworks which Myanmar has endorsed.

