National Disaster Management Committee Vice Chairman inspects natural disaster preparedness in Magway

National Disaster Management Committee (NDMC) Vice Chairman Union Minister for Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Dr. Win Myat Aye arrived in Magway Region yesterday for a field trip regarding natural disaster preparedriess. Upon arrival yesterday morning, the Union Minister and officials first paid homage to the Thihoshin and Shwegu pagodas in Pakokku. Afterwards, NDMC Vice Chairman Union Minister Dr. Win Myat Aye attended the natural disaster preparedness meeting and donation event held in Pakokku District General Administration Department, Mya Aya Hall (2). Also present at the meeting and donation event were Magway Region Minister for Agriculture and Irrigation U Win Maw Htay, Amyotha Hluttaw representative U Myat Min Swe, district and township natural disaster management committee members and departmental officials. In his opening speech, the Union Minister said Myanmar is a country that faces regular natural disasters, for which preparedness are being made, but natural disasters were occurring more frequently nowadays as a result of climate change.

“Preparedness is the only way to ease the effects of natural disasters, and this trip is being conducted for preparedness and redevelopment works. Cooperation of the committee members, departments and civil society organisations (CSOs) are important. CSOs include not only the Myanmar Maternal and Child Welfare Association and Myanmar Women’s Affairs Federation under the Myanmar Women’s Committee, but also other groups.

CSOs represent the people and they should be aware of the danger offecting the people from natural disasters and assist in the work processes related to it. The policy of the ministry is to bring about a society that can withstand natural disasters and cooperation is very important in making this a reality. Although the ministry is low in manpower and financial resources, the entire ministry is responding without any hesitation (to every natural disaster)”, he said.

The union minister was also in Minbu (Saku), Magway Region, and Pwintbyu townships and Mon State Mawlamyine town to encourage and support people facing natural disasters. During this trip, plans were made to redirect the Shwechaung Creek that flows near Pakokku township will be conducted, as the creek causes fatalities when it overflows.

Plans for construction of a water barrage at Magyipinpu village tract, Kyun O village and provision of cash support for CSOs that helped in repairing a breach in Kantaw Lake were also made. The Union Minister requested all who were attending the meeting to discuss openly and thanked them all for their presence.

Next, Magway Region Minister for Agriculture and Irrigation U Win Maw Htay also delivered a speech and then the Union Minister and party presented donations and cash support amounting to Ks12.456 million for redirecting the Shwechaung Creek, Ks5.3588 million for construction of Magyipinpu village tract, Kyun O village water barrage and Ks150,000 cash support for five CSOs that helped in repairing the breach in Kantaw Lake.

The donations and cash support were accepted by officials and villagers. The Amyotha Hluttaw representative then delivered words of thanks. After this, discussions were made by officials and CSOs and the Union Minister and Disaster Management Department Director General responded and gave detailed instructions to help the coordination efforts.

After the meeting, the Union Minister and party inspected the Shwechaung Creek redirecting work and coordinated with departmental officials at the site on future works. From there, the Union Minister and party went to Kantaw Lake and coordinated with relevant departmental officials on matters requested and submitted by the local people. After the site inspection, the Union Minister and party departed to Yesagyo town and first paid homage to Tharetkhan Shwegu Pagoda, made donations and signed the visitors’ book. They then continued to Balaba village by the Ayeyawady River that is facing river bank erosion and inspected the preventive works conducted against the erosion by the directorate of water resources and improvement of river systems. The Union Minister and party also inspected the river bank erosion preventive works at the 823-year-old Shewbontha Pagoda and provided cash donations to the Sayadaw. The Union Minister then met with the villagers and provided construction materials and food assistance worth more than Ks235,700 to two households that were evacuated from the river bank erosion site.

The Union Minister also provided Ks3 million cash support for improvement of river systems which was accepted by the pagoda trustees and local elders.

—Myanmar News Agency