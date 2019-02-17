National Disaster Management Committee to step up efforts for preparedness

Vice President U Henry Van Thio, in his capacity as the chairman of the National Disaster Management Committee, called for stepping up efforts for disaster preparedness saying that preparation is better than rehabilitation only after disasters.

As part of efforts for disaster preparedness, the Vice President laid down 10-point guidelines for disaster preparedness in regions and states at a meeting of the committee yesterday in Nay Pyi Taw.

He urged the region and state governments to find out key tasks for disaster preparedness and to carry out the tasks in cooperation with the ministries concerned.

The guidelines also include collecting resources including human, monetary and technical forces, conducting rehearsal, systematic spending of finance, sharing data and information, raising knowledge of disaster and promoting the capacity of the people to respond to disasters.

As the disaster management demands collective strength from different institutions, it needs systematic formation, policies and rule and procedures which are in conformity with the law and policies of Myanmar, said Vice President U Henry Van Thio.

The committee has reformed its advisory board with experts from different sectors related with disasters, said U Henry Van Thio.

The disaster management committees were also formed at regions, states, self-administered region and zones, districts, townships, ward and villages.

Speaking at the meeting, he also quoted the remark of the State Counsellor made in her visit to flood-hit Kayin State in July last year, saying that the country was facing the changes that had not happened in the past and the changes are expected to happen constantly.

“As disasters are expected to regularly happen and can impact all people, without discrimination, the public is still obligated to respond to disasters. While preparing for disasters should begin at the level of the public, in an attempt to reduce losses, it is the ministries, region and state governments that should take a leading role in the drive,” said Vice President U Henry Van Thio.