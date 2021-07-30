Myanmar
Mynamar - Earthquake (GDAS, USGS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 July 2021)
- An earthquake of 5.5 M at a depth of 10 km occurred on 29 Jul at 8.39 UTC (15.09 local time) in central-northern Myanmar, close to the border between Mandalay and Sagaing Regions. The epicentre was about 3 km south-east of Thabeikkyin Town (Mandalay) and 42 km northeast of Shwebo City (Sagaing).
- According to USGS PAGER, up to 3,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and up to 50,000 to strong shaking.
- Media report a number of damaged houses in Thabeikkyin, but no injuries thus far.