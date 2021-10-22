Myanmar/Rakhine State - Response to displacement linked to AA-MAF conflict (January - September, 2021)

In Rakhine State, 80,000 persons remain displaced as of the 30th September 2021 in ten townships as a result of clashes between the Arakan Army and the Myanmar Armed Forces. UNHCR, in collaboration with partners and other UN agencies, has responded to the humanitarian needs and extended its assistance to affected communities. Thus far in 2021, UNHCR non-food items and emergency shelter support have been provided to some 41,408 affected persons from 9,315 households. In September, 2704 households in Kyauk Tauw, Minbya, and Mrauk-U townships received sanitary kits, while 1,153 households in Buthidaung and Rathedaung received essential household items. In September, 60 follow-ups and 11 missions were conducted as appropriate.

Access to some sites remains limited, for UNHCR and partners, particularly in more rural areas, a situation which has been further exacerbated by COVID-19.