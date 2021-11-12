Myanmar/Rakhine State - Response to displacement linked to AA-MAF conflict (January - October, 2021)

In Rakhine State, 75,000 persons remain displaced as of the 31st of October 2021 in ten townships as a result of clashes between the Arakan Army and the Myanmar Armed Forces. UNHCR, in collaboration with partners and other UN agencies, has responded to the humanitarian needs and extended its assistance to affected communities. Thus far in 2021, UNHCR non-food items and emergency shelter support have been provided to some 48,434 affected persons from 10,928 households. In October, 105 households in Kyauktaw and Mrauk-U Townships received shelter kits, while 314 households in Pauktaw and Sittwe Townships received mosquito nets and 396 households in Buthidaung and Rathetdaung Townships received core essential household items. In September, 73 follow-ups and 17 missions were conducted as appropriate.

Access to some sites remains limited, for UNHCR and partners, particularly in more rural areas, a situation which has been further exacerbated by COVID-19.