Myanmar/Rakhine State - Response to displacement linked to AA-MAF conflict (January - July, 2021)

In Rakhine State, over 80,000 persons remain displaced as of 31 July 2021 in ten townships as a result of clashes between the Arakan Army and the Myanmar Armed Forces. UNHCR, in collaboration with partners and other UN agencies, has responded to the humanitarian needs and extended its assistance to affected communities. UNHCR non-food items and emergency shelter support have been provided to some 45,799 affected persons from 10,993 households in 2021 thus far, building on the 47,385 persons and 9,874 households reached in 2020.

Particular effort has been made to provide support linked to the evolving COVID-19 situation through the distribution of PPE as well as awareness-raising efforts. Access to some sites remains limited, for UNHCR and partners, particularly in more rural areas, a situation which has been further exacerbated by COVID-19.