Myanmar/Rakhine State - Response to displacement linked to AA-MAF conflict (January - August, 2021)

In Rakhine State, 80,000 persons remain displaced as of 31 August 2021 in ten townships as a result of clashes between the Arakan Army and the Myanmar Armed Forces. UNHCR, in collaboration with partners and other UN agencies, has responded to the humanitarian needs and extended its assistance to affected communities. Thus far in 2021, UNHCR non-food items and emergency shelter support have been provided to some 46,432 affected persons from 10,680 households. In August, 20,550 people received shelter and NFI assistance in Kyauktaw and Mrauk-U Townships. In August, 171 follow-ups and visits where appropriate were conducted.

Particular effort has been made to provide support linked to the evolving COVID-19 situation through the distribution of PPE as well as awareness raising efforts. Access to some sites remains limited, for UNHCR and partners, particularly in more rural areas, a situation which has been further exacerbated by COVID-19.