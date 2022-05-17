Myanmar/Rakhine State - Response to displacement linked to AA-MAF conflict (January - April, 2022) [EN/MY]

In Rakhine State, 68,642 persons remain displaced as of the 5th of May 2022 in ten townships as a result of clashes between the Arakan Army and the Myanmar Armed Forces. UNHCR, in collaboration with partners and other UN agencies, has responded to the humanitarian needs and extended its assistance to affected communities. Thus far in January to April 2022, UNHCR non-food items, emergency shelter support and dignity kits have been provided to some 17,944 affected persons from 4,194 households in Mrauk-U, Myebon, Kyauktaw, Minbya, Ponngyun, Sittwe, Buthidaung and Rathedaung Townships and 88 remote and in-person follow-ups and 27 missions were conducted as appropriate.

Access to some sites remains limited for UNHCR and partners, particularly in more rural areas, a situation which has been further exacerbated by COVID-19