Myanmar/Burma: EU sanctions 7 senior military, border guard and police officials responsible for or associated with serious human rights violations against Rohingya population

On 25 June, the Council placed 7 individuals under restrictive measures in light of the situation in Myanmar/Burma. These sanctions consist of an asset freeze and a travel ban.

The individuals subject to sanctions are Myanmar/Burma army (Tatmadaw), border guard and police officials, listed because of their involvement in or association with atrocities and serious human rights violations committed against the Rohingya population in Rakhine State in the second half of 2017. These violations include unlawful killings, sexual violence and the systematic burning of Rohingya houses and buildings.

On 26 April 2018, the Council extended and strengthened the EU's arms embargo on Myanmar/Burma and prohibited the provision of military training to, and military cooperation with, the Myanmar/Burma army. It also adopted a legal framework for targeted restrictive measures against certain persons from the Myanmar armed forces (Tatmadaw) and the border guard police, making it possible, should crimes continue to go unpunished, to impose individual sanctions.

As stated in its conclusions of 26 February 2018, the Council calls upon the government of Myanmar/Burma and the security forces to ensure that security, the rule of law and accountability prevail in Myanmar/Burma, including in Rakhine, Kachin and Shan States. The Council will monitor the situation in Myanmar/Burma closely and will keep its decision under constant review, including the possibility of further targeted restrictive measures.

The legal acts adopted today, including the names of the individuals concerned by the sanctions, are published in the Official Journal of 25 June 2018.