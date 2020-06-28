Myanmar youth-led assessment overview

This youth-led assessment, carried out in partnership with the Norwegian Refugee Council and Mercy Corps, has sought to elevate the voices and experiences of young people to ensure programming is both youth-responsive and youth-centric.

The assessment was conducted over a period of five months, August – December 2019, across 3 states in Myanmar: Rakhine, Mon and Kayin States.

The goal of this work was to better understand youth aspirations for the future, how youth participate in their communities and what barriers they face in accessing safe and decent employment.

The assessment, which was was led by youth themselves, sought to both learn from them while also building their skills for the future. Ultimately, the assessment sought to identify opportunities that support youth engagement and participation, including the identification of positive development pathways for Myanmar’s young people.