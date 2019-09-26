26 Sep 2019

Myanmar: World Bank Approves Financing to Boost Cash Transfer Program for Maternal and Child Nutrition

Report
from World Bank
Published on 26 Sep 2019 View Original

WASHINGTON, September 26, 2019—Pregnant women and mothers with children under 2 years old in Myanmar’s Ayeyarwady Region and Shan State will benefit from a US$100 million project, approved today by the World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors.

The project will finance expanded coverage of a cash transfer program that focuses on improving nutrition during the first 1,000 days of life and strengthen the capacity of the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement to provide social protection services.

Poor nutrition in young children is detrimental to cognitive development, future productivity, and learning and earning potential. This in turn has a negative impact on the country’s overall human capital. One out of three children under 5 years of age in Myanmar are stunted, and in some states and regions this rate is four out of ten. A child born today in Myanmar can expect to be only 47 percent as productive as she could be if she enjoyed full health, nutrition, and education.

“In the past decade, Myanmar has lifted many people out of poverty. But high levels of malnutrition and inequality remain,” said Gevorg Sargsyan, the World Bank’s Acting Country Director in Myanmar. “This new project will help about 700,000 expectant mothers and newborn children in the most impoverished parts of Myanmar to improve nutritional intake and their chance for a healthier and more productive future.”

The MCCT program, which began in Myanmar in early 2017, is already working in several states and regions—including conflict-affected Rakhine and Chin states—covering over 200,000 beneficiaries. The project will expand the MCCT program to Shan State and Ayeyarwady region and strengthen social protection delivery systems overall. It will also leverage the potential of ICT and e-payments to help ensure that the MCCT program can include those living in remote and potentially excluded areas and areas affected by conflict.

PRESS RELEASE NO: 2020/046/EAP

Contacts
Yangon
Kyaw Soe Lynn
+95 1 925 5030
klynn@worldbank.org

Washington
Nick Keyes
(202) 473-9135
nkeyes@worldbank.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.