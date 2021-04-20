Myanmar
Myanmar: Vigil InSight Situation Report, 16 April 2021
Attachments
Protests continue despite a death toll of over 700. Resumption of widespread ethnic separatist violence sees thousands held at Thai border. Increased tensions with China and India.
This document provides an analysis of the current situation in Myanmar and the implications for aid agencies working in the area. Watch the Vigil InSight video.
SUMMARY
International focus remains on the continued protests against the military coup, which are becoming increasingly violent.
A significant increase in violence has been seen, linked to the country’s various ethnic separatist insurgencies, particularly along the Thai and Chinese borders.
This has led to rising numbers of displaced persons and pushbacks of them by Thai authorities though India is now letting them through.
Chinese troops have been deployed to the border, likely to secure gas supplies.