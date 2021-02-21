Myanmar - The United Nations Country Team Statement [EN/MY]

(Yangon, 21 February) The United Nations Country Team in Myanmar expresses profound concern over the events yesterday at the Yadanarbon Shipyard in Mandalay in which security forces used lethal force against demonstrators, reportedly killing two and leaving dozens wounded, some of whom remain in serious condition. The United Nations Country Team in Myanmar extends its thoughts and condolences to the families of the victims and to those injured.

We call on security forces to refrain from violence. The use of excessive force against demonstrators by security forces must stop and the fundamental right to peaceful assembly must be respected along with other human rights such as the freedom of speech.

The United Nations Country Team in Myanmar reiterates the Secretary-General’s call for the “military leadership to respect the will of the people of Myanmar and adhere to democratic norms, with any differences to be resolved through peaceful dialogue. All leaders must act in the greater interest of Myanmar’s democratic reform, engaging in meaningful dialogue, refraining from violence and fully respecting human rights and fundamental freedoms.”