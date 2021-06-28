Myanmar UNHCR Weekly Briefing Note (19-25 June 2021)

This weekly briefing note, covering humanitarian developments in Southeastern Myanmar from 19 June to 25 June, is produced by the Kayin Inter-Agency Coordination of the Southeastern Myanmar Working Group.

Highlights

• The Karen Human Rights Group issued a statement on 19 June 2021 indicating that women and girls have been more vulnerable to sexual violence since February 2021 and called on the international community to investigate and take action against conflict related sexual violence.

• Clashes and skirmishes between the Tatmadaw and the Ethnic Armed Organizations (EAOs) were reported from the Hpapun and Hpa’an townships in Kayin State.

• Tensions continue to escalate in Kayah State despite the ceasefire. A raid by Tatmadaw on an IDP site in eastern Demoso was reported, resulting in the secondary displacement of some 2,000 IDPs into the jungle.

• COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Kayin State, Mon State and Tanintharyi Region. Within the scope of COVID-19 containment measures, travel restrictions continue to be implemented in southeastern Myanmar. In this regard, the Phayarthonesue border gate with Thailand in Kayin State remain closed and domestic flights to Tanintharyi Region will be suspended until the end of June 2021. The actual number of cases is difficult to ascertain due to limited testing capabilities.