Myanmar

Myanmar: UN supports COVID-19 response efforts

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

The United Nations in Myanmar, together with national and international partners, is supporting health authorities and scaling up efforts to prevent and control the outbreak of COVID-19 and improve access to health care in humanitarian settings in the country, in line with the COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan.

The UN is focusing on vulnerable communities and front-line health workers. To this end, the Myanmar Humanitarian Fund has mobilized the first reserve allocation of US$2 million, including $1 million from the Access to Health Fund to support a coordinated response to COVID-19 related actions for displaced people and other vulnerable crisis-affected people in Chin, Rakhine, Kachin, Shan and Kayin states.

Read more on UNOCHA.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Related Content