Myanmar: UN supports COVID-19 response efforts

The United Nations in Myanmar, together with national and international partners, is supporting health authorities and scaling up efforts to prevent and control the outbreak of COVID-19 and improve access to health care in humanitarian settings in the country, in line with the COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan.

The UN is focusing on vulnerable communities and front-line health workers. To this end, the Myanmar Humanitarian Fund has mobilized the first reserve allocation of US$2 million, including $1 million from the Access to Health Fund to support a coordinated response to COVID-19 related actions for displaced people and other vulnerable crisis-affected people in Chin, Rakhine, Kachin, Shan and Kayin states.

