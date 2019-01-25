Myanmar: UN expert decries failure to implement democratic reforms

GENEVA (25 January 2019) – The UN’s human rights expert on Myanmar, Yanghee Lee, said today the Government was consolidating what military governments worked towards over many years, defying a pledge to transition to a fully functioning democracy under civilian control.

“Democratic freedoms are ever fragile,” said Lee at the end of an 11-day mission to neighbouring Thailand and Bangladesh. “Communities are divided based on religion and ethnicity, and members of minorities face marginalization and discrimination. Ethnic nationalities continue to be subject to domination by the central government and the military, despite the official stance that they are working for peace to be brought to the country.”

Lee expressed serious concern about the situation in the conflict affected states of Kachin, Shan and Rakhine, noting that despite a unilateral ceasefire in Kachin and Shan States, there continues to be fighting between ethnic armed organisations that is increasing instability and insecurity for civilians.

In Rakhine State, the escalating fighting between the military and the Arakan Army is very worrisome, especially because the government and military have disallowed humanitarian access, she said. The Special Rapporteur said that there was fighting in Kayin State, and new military bases have been built in Kayah State.

Lee spoke with several people about their fear regarding the implementation of the amendments to the 2012 Vacant, Fallow and Virgin Lands Management Law which could lead to many people becoming landless. Additionally, she heard concerns about mega projects, such as dams, being pursued by the Government. “The Government is not consulting with local people or being transparent about these projects, which is causing concern and uncertainty for millions of people,” Lee said.

From discussions she had with Rohingya who had only recently arrived in Bangladesh from Myanmar, Lee said, “It is evident that Myanmar is not working to create conditions for return for the Rohingya but is engaging in a sustained campaign of violence, intimidation and harassment.”

Lee also visited the island Bhashan Char, where the Bangladesh Government is planning to relocate refugees. “If any plans are made about refugee relocation in the future, refugees must be fully engaged and participate in the process,” she said. “Without a protection framework agreed with the humanitarian community, the plans cannot move forward.”

The Government must be transparent about its plans, release its feasibility studies and allow the UN to undertake a full humanitarian and security assessment.

