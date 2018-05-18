Myanmar: Thaton Interview: W--, November 2017

This Interview with W-- describes events occurring in Bilin Township, Thaton District, during the period between January and November 2017, and includes information about villagers’ livelihoods, access to education and healthcare, and updates on military activity.

In 2017, villagers in Htaw Klaw Hkee village, Noh Ber Baw village tract facedchallenges in accessing healthcare services due to poor road conditions.

School transfer letters from local villages were not accepted in Burma/Myanmar government schools. This became a barrier for students in Htaw Klaw Hkee village who wanted to study further by transferring to a larger school, because their local school only went up to Standard Four.

Tatmadaw Infantry battalion #8 led by Chit Min Thein burnt a Temple in 2016, Htaw Klaw Hkee village and then[Tatmadaw] has already rebuilt it half-way through. However, they went back to their camp since the start of rainy season in 2017; then have not returned yet [as of November 27th 2017].