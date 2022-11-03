Myanmar: Tanintharyi Region Monthly Situation Update (31 October 2022)

This regular update, covering non-violent movements, conflict trends, human rights violations, and humanitarian developments up to 31 October is produced by Southern Monitor, a local research group. The next monthly situation update will be issued in November 2022.
HIGHLIGHTS & KEY MESSAGES
-
In October 2022, a total of 19 armed clashes erupted across all districts in Tanintharyi Region.
-
The junta forces conducted increasing accounts of violent household inspections, arrests, arbitrary detention as well as increased troop deployments in Launglon and Thayetchaung townships.
-
Due to the junta forces’ fortified search and arrest operations in Yebyu and Launglon Townships, more than a dozen of civilians were arrested on suspicions of supporting the local resistance groups.
-
Humanitarian assistance has been largely impeded due to access constraints, widespread ban on transport of rations and medicines.
-
Despite increased presence of junta forces and arrest operations, the number of non-violent actions increased this month