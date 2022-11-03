Myanmar: Tanintharyi Region Monthly Situation Update (31 October 2022)

This regular update, covering non-violent movements, conflict trends, human rights violations, and humanitarian developments up to 31 October is produced by Southern Monitor, a local research group. The next monthly situation update will be issued in November 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS & KEY MESSAGES

In October 2022, a total of 19 armed clashes erupted across all districts in Tanintharyi Region.

The junta forces conducted increasing accounts of violent household inspections, arrests, arbitrary detention as well as increased troop deployments in Launglon and Thayetchaung townships.

Due to the junta forces’ fortified search and arrest operations in Yebyu and Launglon Townships, more than a dozen of civilians were arrested on suspicions of supporting the local resistance groups.

Humanitarian assistance has been largely impeded due to access constraints, widespread ban on transport of rations and medicines.