Myanmar: Tanintharyi Region Monthly Situation Update (31 October 2022)

This regular update, covering non-violent movements, conflict trends, human rights violations, and humanitarian developments up to 31 October is produced by Southern Monitor, a local research group. The next monthly situation update will be issued in November 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS & KEY MESSAGES

  • In October 2022, a total of 19 armed clashes erupted across all districts in Tanintharyi Region.

  • The junta forces conducted increasing accounts of violent household inspections, arrests, arbitrary detention as well as increased troop deployments in Launglon and Thayetchaung townships.

  • Due to the junta forces’ fortified search and arrest operations in Yebyu and Launglon Townships, more than a dozen of civilians were arrested on suspicions of supporting the local resistance groups.

  • Humanitarian assistance has been largely impeded due to access constraints, widespread ban on transport of rations and medicines.

  • Despite increased presence of junta forces and arrest operations, the number of non-violent actions increased this month

