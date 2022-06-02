Myanmar: Tanintharyi Region Monthly Situation Update (31 May 2022)

This regular update, covering nonviolent movement, conflict trends, human rights violations and humanitarian developments up to 31 May, is produced by Southern Monitor, a local research group. The next monthly situation update will be issued in June 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS & KEY MESSAGES

A total of 22 armed clashes between the junta forces and the local people’s defense forces have been reported in May 2022. The majority of the recorded armed clashes erupted in Dawei, Launglon, and Tanintharyi townships. A total of 7 civilians were killed during the armed clashes.

The junta forces’ use of heavy weaponry and increased troop reinforcements in villages in Taku and Tha Ra Bwin village tracts in Tanintharyi township caused the displacement of more than 14,000 villagers.

A total of 89 violent incidents (attacks and killings) in which civilians were targeted have been reported in Tanintharyi Region, with the majority of such incidents taking place in Launglon, Thayetchaung and Yebyu townships.

A total of 53 civilian houses have been burned down by junta forces, as of 31 May.

Many IDPs will not have homes to return to when there is a cessation of armed clashes.

Tanintharyi Region saw a sustained presence of non-violent actions, with the majority of street demonstrations and anti-coup resistance campaigns in Dawei District.