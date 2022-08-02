Myanmar: Tanintharyi Region Monthly Situation Update (31 July 2022)

This regular update, covering non-violent movements, conflict trends, human rights violations, and humanitarian developments up to 30 July, is produced by Southern Monitor, a local research group. The next monthly situation update will be issued in August 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS & KEY MESSAGES

A total of 15 armed clashes erupted in Tanintharyi Region in July 2022. The majority of clashes were between Tatmadaw forces and the local people’s defense forces in Dawei, Launglon, Thayetchaung, and Palaw Townships.

Displacement fluctuated considerably from the previous month’s figures, from 11,800 IDPs to an estimated 17,415 IDPs in July 2022, due to new displacements.

Tatmadaw forces have continued using heavy weaponry and increased search operations in Taungpyauk area of Thayetchaung Township, where an additional 6,000 IDPs were reported.

A total of 24 incidents involving attacks targeting civilians were reported in July.

A total of 92 civilian houses were burned down by Tatmadaw forces, as of 31 July 2022.

Tanintharyi Region saw a sustained presence of non-violent actions, with a spike in the number of movements due to the public outrage over the junta’s executions of four democracy activists.