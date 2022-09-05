Myanmar: Tanintharyi Region Monthly Situation Update (31 August 2022)

This regular update, covering non-violent movements, conflict trends, human rights violations, and humanitarian developments up to 31 August is produced by Southern Monitor, a local research group. The next monthly situation update will be issued in September 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS & KEY MESSAGES

● A total of 12 armed clashes erupted in Tanintharyi Region in August 2022. The majority of clashes were between Tatmadaw forces and the local people’s defense forces in Dawei, Tanintharyi and Palaw Townships.

● Displacement fluctuated considerably from the previous month’s figures, from 17,415 IDPs to an estimated 4,632 IDPs in August 2022 due to the return of the displaced populations in Thayetchaung and Launglon Townships as of 27 August 2022.

● Tatmadaw forces extended their search and raid operations in several villages in Yebyu Township where additional displacement were reported.

● A total of 29 incidents involving attacks targeting civilians were reported in August.

● Tanintharyi Region saw a sustained presence of non-violent actions, with the majority of women-led protests as part of “Rose Color Movement” in Launglon and Thayetchaung Townships.

● Urban settings in Tanintharyi Region, Myeik and Dawei town saw a relatively more tightened security control and measures by Tatmadaw forces in response to a recent anti-regime operation by local PDFs across many townships in the region.