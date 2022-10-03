Myanmar: Tanintharyi Region Monthly Situation Update (30 September 2022)

This regular update, covering non-violent movements, conflict trends, human rights violations, and humanitarian developments up to 30 September is produced by Southern Monitor, a local research group. The next monthly situation update will be issued in October 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS & KEY MESSAGES

● Asapartof “Operation Nan Htike Aung”, the number of armed clashes has significantly increased in Tanintharyi Region. The violent incidents spread to Kyunsu, Bokpyin, and Kawthoung townships which were relatively stable in the previous months.

● During this month, a total of 29 armed clashes erupted in Dawei, Tanintharyi and Palaw townships.

● SAC tightened security control and measures in both urban and rural settings of Tanintharyi Region.

● Incidents involving attacks on civilians continued this month resulting in 23 civilian deaths and six injuries.

● The junta forces fortified their search and arrest operations in four villages in Yebyu Township. A total of 17 civilians were arrested on suspicion of supporting the local resistance groups.

● Humanitarian assistance has been largely impeded due to the restrictions on the transport of aid items at the security checkpoints.

● The number of non-violent actions declined this month due to the ongoing armed clashes in the region and intimidation from pro-regime militias.