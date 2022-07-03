Myanmar: Tanintharyi Region Monthly Situation Update (30 June 2022)

This regular update, covering non-violent movements, conflict trends, human rights violations, and humanitarian developments up to 30 June, is produced by Southern Monitor, a local research group. The next monthly situation update will be issued in July 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS & KEY MESSAGES

A total of 18 armed clashes erupted in Tanintharyi Region in June 2022. The majority of clashes were between junta forces and the local people’s defense forces in Dawei, Launglon, Thayetchaung, and Tanintharyi Townships. A total of 9 civilians were killed.

Displacement fluctuated considerably from the previous month’s figures, from 19,000 IDPs to an estimated 11,800 IDPs in June 2022, due to new displacement and returnees.

Junta forces have continued using heavy weaponry and increased troop reinforcements in Launglon Township, where an additional 4,000 IDPs were reported.

A total of 27 incidents involving attacks targeting civilians were reported. The majority of incidents occurred in Launglon, Thayetchaung, and Yebyu Townships.

A total of 83 civilian houses were burned down by junta forces, as of 30 June.

Tanintharyi Region saw a sustained presence of non-violent actions. The majority of street demonstrations and anti-coup resistance campaigns were in Dawei District.