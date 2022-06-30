Myanmar South East - Monthly Displacement Snapshot - Trend of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced, as of 30 May 2022

SE WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

In the South-East during the first week of May, the number of IDPs increased from 236,000 to 249,500, a level not seen since the start of the year. About 13,000 new IDPs were verified due to the rapid deterioration of the security situation in Mon State as well as continuous fighting in Kayin State. This includes 500 displaced individuals who were displaced within Myawaddy Township, Kayin State following clashes between the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and security forces in Myawaddy town. In Kyarinseikgyi Township, Kayin State, similar clashes displaced 4,750 individuals. In Mon State, two weeks of tension and clashes between the Tatmadaw and the local armed groups in Billin Township led to a significant increase of IDPs with 8,460 individuals displaced within the township. Most are seeking safety in nearby villages and the jungle although returns of up to 1,030 IDPs were also recorded in the same township. Similarly, fighting between the Tatmadaw and People’s Defence Force (PDF) in Palaw Township, Tanintharyi Region resulted in the displacement of 1,000 individuals to nearby villages and into the jungle. Continued deterioration of the situation may cause secondary displacements to take place.

In the second week, the displacement trends remained stable and the total number of IDPs was similar to the first week with 249,500 IDPs. Besides the continuous influx of IDPs in Bilin township due to the deterioration of the situation, the presence of 444 new IDPs from Hpapun Township were verified in Myaing Gyi Ngu area, Hlaingbwe Township. In addition, 603 new IDPs were verified in Palaw township. The situation in Myawaddy remained volatile however, in some areas the fighting had ceased, enabling the return of 320 IDP to their villages and 1,040 individuals had reportedly come back from the Thai side of the river.

In the third week, the total of IDPs continued to increase, reaching a total of 253,100. The situation deteriorated in Bago East, especially in Shwegyin Township where clashes between MAF and KNLA were reported, resulting in the displacement of 1,929 individuals towards Nyaunglaybin Township. In Kayin, the conflict remained active in Myawaddy township where 665 new IDPs were verified in the jungle nearby Kwin Ka Lay village Tract while 55 new IDPs reportedly arrived in Hpa-pun township. In addition, UNHCHR and its partners have verified a total of 1,364 IDPs in Kalaw and Taunggyi townships in Shan State (South) who were displaced at the beginning of the year from Loikaw and Shan State (North), In Shan State (South), IDPs continued to be very mobile with arrivals of new IDPs but also IDPs returning to their villages of origin in Pekon and Loikaw Township, respectively 168 and 200 individuals. It is worth noting that about 8,400 IDPs remained in critical situation in Bilin township in Mon State with a limited access to humanitarian assistance.

In the Fourth week, the total number of IDPs continued to increase, from 253,100 week before to 258,300. 5,200 individuals were verified during the week of 16 May 2022. In addition, 1,700 individuals were verified as a secondary displacement. Thus the total figure of IDPs stood at 258,300 individuals as of 23 May 2022. As most areas continued to be affected by generalized violence, there were no report of individuals returning to places of origin. While Mon State was relatively calm, Tanintharyi Region saw the largest displacement following the increased presence of the Tatmadaw with 2,400 individuals fleeing into the jungle and other places. In Bago Region (East) and Kayin State, 900 and 500 individuals respectively sought safety elsewhere due to indiscriminate shelling and sporadic attacks. In Shan State (South), armed clashes caused 1,070 individuals to flee to Pekon and Pinlaung townships, while 2,000 others were secondarily displaced to Loikaw Township in Kayah State.

In the last week of May, the total number of IDPs decreased from 258,300 the week before to 256,000. Due to the sporadic armed clashes and general insecurity, verification on the number of individuals affected by new displacement had not taken place. Nonetheless, Tanintharyi saw 300 individuals experiencing secondary displacement, while 100 individuals who previously sought safety to Tanintharyi and also experienced secondary displacemen, were able to return to their places of origin. In Kayah State, over 1,700 individuals returned to Loikaw town and Demoso Township. Furthermore, more than 400 individuals have returned to their places of origin in Kayin State. A very small number of individuals were also recorded to have left Shan State (South) to their places of origin