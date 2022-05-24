Myanmar South East - Monthly Displacement Snapshot - Trend of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced, as of 25 Apr 2022

In the first week of April, the total number of IDPs rose from 231,800 last week to 234,600, the highest displacement number since end of January. About 9,700 new IDPs were verified with a significant increaase identified in Tanintharyi Region where 5,000 new IDPs were displaced due to the clashes affecting several villages in Tanintharyi and Thayetchaung townships. In addition, about 140 IDPs from Loikaw Township in Kayah were verified in Thandaunggyi Township, Kayin State and in Htantabin Township in Bago Region (East). The situation in Kayah State and Shan State (South) remains volatile. In Shan State (South), approximately 360 IDPs fled towards Mawkmai, Taunggyi and Lawksawk townships in addition, secondary displacement continued to take place. In Kayah State’s Demoso Township, about 2,000 IDPs were further displaced within the township while 2,260 others fled towards other parts of Kayah State as well as towards Shan State (South). Despite insecurity, returns were also recorded with 2,700 IDPs returning from Pinlaung Township in Shan State (South) to Loikaw town in Kayah State. In Kayin State, the security situation in Myawaddy Township along the Thai-Myanmar border remained volatile. UNHCR estimated that about 2,000 people, some of which were already IDPs, have crossed the border to seek safety in Thailand’s Tak Province.

In the second week, the number of IDPs slightly decreased from 234,600 to 232,300.

Numerous returns to places of origin were verified during this period including 3,200 from Shan State (South) to Loikaw town in Kayah State, 150 within Kayah State’s Hpruso Township and 1,000 within Tanintharyi Region’s Dawei Township. Additional new displacements were verified this week, mostly in the Myaing Gyi Ngu area of Kayin State’s Hlaingbwe Township where 250 IDPs recently arrived from Hpapun Township following the intensification of the conflict there and indiscriminative shelling. About 50 new IDPs were also verified in Kyainseikgyi Township. Secondary and tertiary displacements continue to occur within Hpruso and Demoso townships in Kayah State. In total, 6,500 IDPs had to move to safer locations within the townships or towards Pekon Township in Shan State (South) after a series of shelling and airstrikes launched by the Tatmadaw but also due to the food shortage. The IDP population remained highly mobile and faced challenges in finding safe locations.

In the third week, the number of IDPs slightly increased from 230,700 to 232,800.

Due to the Thingyan festival, verification could not be undertaken in many areas.

Partners were still conducting field verifications in Tanintharyi Region, Kayah and Shan (South) states where new displacements had been reported in the past weeks. 2,100 new IDPs from four villages who were displaced in early March in Thandaunggyi Township, Kayin State have been verified.

In the last week, the number of IDPs had significantly increased with about 5000 new IDPs verified. The number of IDPs rose to 236,000, reaching the highest number since the beginning of the year. 3000 IDPs displaced from 7 villages in Bilin township due to the high tension between KNU and Tatmadaw were verified.

In South Shan, IDPs continued to arrive from Loikaw with 533 newly IDPs verified in Pinlaung, Hsihseng, and Nyaungshwe Townships in Shan South. Besides, 977 IDPs living in IDPs camp in Demoso were displaced again towards Pinluang township, reportedly because of clashes near their camps and also food and water shortage. In parallel, 657 IDPs have returned to their original village in Demoso and 125 IDPs returned to Loikaw Town. In Kayin State, 500 IDPs from Kyainseikgyi township had to flee in the nearby jungle to seek safety due to reported airstrike of Tatmadaw in the area. The situation in the township also resulted in 63 people fleeing toward the Tak province in Thailand. However, 108 individuals have allegedly returned from Tak province to Myawaddy township