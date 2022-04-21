Myanmar South East - Monthly Displacement Snapshot - Trend of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced, as of 28 Mar 2022

SE WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

In the South-East, during the first week of March the total number of IDPs slightly decreased from 230,800 to 228,900. In Shan State (South) 3,040 IDPs have returned to Loikaw town in Kayah State due to the temporary and relative improvement of the security situation in places of origin since 15 February. In Kayin State, 150 additional individuals were displaced within Hpapun Township at the borders with Hlaingbw. The large majority of the Hpapun town residents have already been displaced due to the deterioration of the situation in the area. In Tanintharyi Region, the situation remained tense. Displacement continued within Palaw Township with about 150 new IDPs verified.

During the second week of March, about 2,400 individuals were newly displaced and about 310 were secondary displacements. The increases were counterbalanced by returns of around 2,500. Consequently, the total number of IDPs slightly decreased to 228,800 from 228,900 last week. In Kayin State, 1,750 were displaced as a result of continuous clashes and airstrikes. In Shan State (South), returns continued to areas of origin within the state as well as towards neighbouring Kayah State. In total, around 2,500 IDPs returned to Pekon Township in Shan State (South), as well as to Loikaw and Demoso townships in Kayah State. The overall situation continues to be volatile nevertheless with several clashes reported this week. In Kayah State, fighting in Demoso Township resulted in the secondary displacement of 310 IDPs.

In the third week, the number of IDPs increased to 230,000 from 228,800 due to new displacements and verification of IDPs displaced in prior weeks. In Kayin State, the situation in Hpapun and Myawaddy townships continued to deteriorate. Several clashes and airstrikes occurred around Kawakareik Township, resulting in the forced displacement of about 4,100 people, mostly within the township and also towards Hpa-An Township and Thandaunggyi Township. In addition, several IDPs in Thandaung-gyi who have been displaced since mid-February were verified, including 50 individuals who were displaced towards Mon State. In Shan State (South), clashes in Pekon Township resulted in the displacement of 2,460 people within the township. In Kayah State, the situation in Demoso Township continued to be tense with security risks prompting 3,220 IDPs to move to safer locations within the township and also towards Shan State’s Pekon and Hsihseng townships. In Shan State (South) in Pekon Township 3,300 IDPs returned to villages of origin within the township, while 2,120 IDPs in Hsishseng Township returned to Loikaw Township in Kayah State.

During the last week of March, the number of IDPs increased from 230,000 last week to 231,800. In Shan State (South), some 6,700 IDPs displaced between January and March were verified with most originating from Pekon Township. Secondary displacements continued to occur with 1,000 IDPs displaced again within Pekon Township due to insecurity and shortages of food and water. Concurrently, returns within and from Shan State (South) continue to take place with 2,500 IDPs returning to Pekon town while about 50 IDPs returned to Loikaw town in Kayah State. In Tanintharyi Region, 300 IDPs were displaced to Palaw Township due to clashes. In Kayin State, the reduction in armed clashes in the southern part of Kawkareik Township led to the return of 1,550 IDPs to their places of origin. However, other parts of the township continue to be affected by the conflict with reports of people attempting to cross the border to Thailand to seek safety.