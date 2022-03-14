Myanmar South East - Monthly Displacement Snapshot - Trend of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced, as of 28 Feb 2022

In the first week of February, the total number of IDPs have continued to slightly decrease compared to previous weeks with a total of 224,100 people displaced. Several factors explain such decrease including, in Kayin State, 9505 IDPs returned from the Thai-Myanmar border to their places of origin in Myawaddy township after the withdraw of the Tatmadaw from their villages, few returns also occurred in Thayetchaung township, Tanintharyi region and temporary returns of IDPs living in collective sites in Shan south also took place towards less conflictive areas in Loikaw. In some cases, IDPs moved back to verify the situation and see the possibility to return permanently. On the other hand, a smaller number of new IDPs was reported this week. However, for the first time since the beginning of the year, 410 new IDPs have been verified in Mon State, indicating an increase of the conflict in this area.

In the second week, the total number of IDPs has risen to 226,400. In Shan State (South), 2,350 Kayah IDPs who have been displaced since January, were verified. A small number of about 100 individuals returned to less conflict-affected parts of Loikaw. Some Kayah IDPs also went to their villages and houses to verify the situation there and collect personal belongings before returning to Shan State (South). Within Kayah State, temporary returns to villages of origin continued to take place but IDP returnees were often forced toflee again due to insecurity. This was the case in Kone Thar village in Loikaw Township where 200 IDPs who moved back a few weeks ago were displaced again into the jungle after heavy clashes. In Tanintharyi Region, armed clashes occurred in Palaw Township. So far, 100 new IDPs were verified.

During the third week, the total number of IDPs slightly decreased to 224.200. New displacements occurred but also returns to the villages of origin. The continuous fighting in Demoso and Pekon townships resulted in the displacement of 2883 new IDPs to Hsihseng, Lawksawk, Pekon, Pinlaung townships in Shan south and also 493 new IDPs displaced towards Demoso township in Kayah State. Also, 1296 IDPs from Myawaddy township were displaced to the river sides due to the intensified clashes and airstrikes. In parallel, 4738 IDPs from southern part of Kawkareik Township who have been displaced in January 2022, returned to their villages in other parts of Kawkareik township after the withdrawal of Tatmadaw troops. In addition, 2269 IDPs have returned from Shan South to Loikaw Town.

During the last week of February, the number of IDPs started to increase again and 6,748 new IDPs were veried. In Shan South 3,801 new IDPs were reported and 1,442 new IDPs in Kayah reportedly due to 8 day-ghting in Pekon and Demoso townships. In addition, 55 IDPs in Demoso Township were displaced again within it, due to reportedly indiscriminate bombings closed to their camp. In Kayin state, 500 individuals were displaced from Hpapun Township to Hlaingbwe township, after several airstrikes and clashes reported in the area. In Tanintharyi, the situation continues to deteriorate, and several clashes were reported between the MAF and the PDFs resulting in about 950 new IDPs but 50 of them managed to return to their villages of origin after 2 days