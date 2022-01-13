Myanmar South East - Monthly Displacement Snapshot: Trend of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (as of 27 Dec 2021)

In the month of December, armed clashes and fighting continued across South-East Myanmar causing new displacements, particularly in Kayah and Kayin States, where the security situation continued to deteriorate with the increased presence of security forces.

Daily clashes were reported particularly in Demoso and Pekon townships of Kayah State while an uptick in fighting took place in Kayin State later in the month. Following clashes that erupted on 15 December between security forces (Tatmadaw/Border Guard Forces - BGF) and an alliance group of the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), Karen National Defense Organization (KNDO), Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA) splinter group, and People Defense Forces (PDFs), thousands of people were reported to have been displaced within Myawaddy Township and to Thailand’s Tak Province.

Intensified fighting, including heavy artillery shelling and airstrikes continued through the first week of 2022. The majority of displacements in December happened within and from Myawaddy, Kawkareik and Hpa-An townships in Kayin State, followed by Loikaw, Hpruso and Demoso townships in Kayah State. In addition, displacements were reported in Kyaukkyi Township, Bago Region (East) as well as Bilin and Thaton townships, Mon State. In Tanintharyi Region, a decrease in the number of IDPs was observed after the verification of return reports to Thayetchaung Township.