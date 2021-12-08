Myanmar South East - Monthly Displacement Snapshot: Trend of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (as of 29 Nov 2021)

Insecurity and hostilities continued across November with the intensification of armed clashes reported between the Tatmadaw and the ethnic armed organizations (EAOs)/People’s Defense Force (PDF), and a significant increase of military presence across all states/regions. As a result, an overall increase in displacement was reported throughout the month with the estimated number of people currently displaced in the SE reaching 173,500 as of 29 November, which marks a 11% increase from the last week of October (154,800).

Tanintharyi Region, which emerged as a new flashpoint in the SE at the end of October, has seen increased displacement across November following the escalation of conflict between security forces and PDF, as well as increased military presence especially in Palaw, Thayetchaung, Yebyu, and Dawei townships. As a result, the estimated number of people who remain internally displaced has increased from 3,100 reported at the end of October to 9,000 at the end of November.

A surge in the number of displaced people was reported also in Mon State, especially in Kyaikto Township where over 2,000 people were estimated to have been displaced during the second week of November. This trend has continued throughout the month, with the total number of internally displaced people reaching 7,400 at the end of the month.

The security situation continued to deteriorate also in Kayah State and neighbouring Shan State (South). Kayah State remains the state with the highest displaced population in the SE, with about 84,700 internally displaced people towards the end of November. In the same period, communities in Pekon Township, Shan (South) saw the largest displacement with over 2,000 newly displaced persons from within the township and neighbouring Kayah State.

Overall, displacements throughout the SE have been largely concentrated in five townships (Demoso, Hpapun, Hpruso, Loikaw, and Pekon) located in Shan (South), Kayah and Kayin states, where approx. 85% (148,200) of the total number of South-East IDPs have been displaced. Demoso, Hpruso and Loikaw townships in Kayah State have been hosting the highest number of people displaced post-1 February, accounting for 48% (83,900) of the total displaced population in the SE (173,500) as of 29 November.