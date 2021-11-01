Myanmar South East - Monthly Displacement Snapshot: Trend of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (as of 25 Oct 2021)

The number of persons displaced by conflict since post-1 February in SE MYANMAR remained stable during the month of October, hovering between 153,000 and 155,000. While new displacements have been observed in some areas, returns were observed in others.

KAYAH STATE constitutes the largest proportion of displacements in the SE due to continued armed clashes between civilian resistance forces and Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF). The security situation remains fluid with fresh displacements recorded in Demoso, Hpruso and Loikaw TS.

In neighboring SHAN STATE (SOUTH), a decrease in the number of IDPs in the reporting period was observed due to higher return figures following an improvement in the security situation.

In KAYIN STATE and MON STATE, armed clashes between the Karen National Union (KNU) and security forces continued. Sporadic fighting, shelling and increased security presence triggered displacements in Kawkareik TS, Kayin State, and Kyaikhto TS, Mon State.

BAGO REGION (EAST), which is affected by similar conflict dynamics, recorded returns in October following the stabilization of the security situation there.

TANINTHARYI REGION has emerged as a new flashpoint in the SE as clashes between civilian resistance forces and security forces erupt, particularly in Thayetchaung TS where sporadic fighting has taken place since 28 September. Displacements were also reported in Palaw TS due to clashes and increased security presence, while small scale returns were recorded in Yebyu TS following the stabilization of the area.