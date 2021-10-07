Myanmar South East - Monthly Displacement Snapshot: Trend of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (as of 27 Sep 2021)

SE WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

06 September: Over the past week, an increase in the number of IDPs was observed in TANINTHARYI REGION, due to increased military presence and security situation. There were also reports of displacement in KAYIN STATE due to armed clashes between armed elements.

13 September: Over the past week, in KAYAH STATE, the re-escalation of conflict in Demoso Township between the Tatmadaw and EAOs / PDF has displaced over 21,400 IDPs. On the other hand, there were a substantial number of returns to Loikaw Township. An overall increase for the State therefore remained at 3,400 IDPs. There was also a slight increase in IDP numbers in KAYIN STATE and TANINTHARYI REGION due to increased tensions between the Tatmadaw and EAOs / PDF.

20 September: Over the past week, the decrease in IDP numbers is attributed to IDP returns to SHAN STATE (SOUTH). The decrease is based on data obtained of IDPs displaced following the conflict in May in Shan State (South) returning to their places of origin in Pekon Township over the summer for farming reasons. There have also been reports of small-scale returns in KAYIN STATE. Further, some renewed/recurrent displacement was reported in Demoso Township, KAYAH STATE, due to the deterioration of the security situation.

27 September: Over the past week, an increase in IDP numbers in BAGO EAST was observed as IDPs fled to rural areas following armed clashes and shelling in three villages. Further, the increase in IDP numbers in KAYAH STATE is attributed to new displacement in Demoso and Loikaw Townships due to the intensification of armed clashes, arbitrary arrests and insecurity.