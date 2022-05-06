Myanmar Situation - Inter-Agency Operational Update - 05 May 2022

The volatile situation in Myanmar following the 01 February 2021 coup has increased armed conflict and subsequent population displacement both within the country and across borders, including in Thailand.

Since 17 March, 2,655 Myanmar refugees have crossed into Thailand, according to the Royal Thai Government (RTG). The refugees have sought safety in Tak province and there are 1,543 refugees remaining on the Thai side of the border according to the RTG.

Refugees are sheltered in temporary safety areas (TSA), which are placed under the general jurisdiction of the Royal Thai Army by the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) established by the RTG in March 2021.

SITUATION OVERVIEW ON THE THAI MYANMAR BORDER

In Kayin State, the Tatmadaw conducted airstrikes on 10 April, targeting opposition groups as fresh fighting broke out for control of the town of Lay Kay Kaw in Myawaddy Township. The Tatmadaw is believed to be reinforcing the area with more manpower. Lay Kay Kaw has mainly been under the control of the Karen National Union (KNU) in recent months, but the Tatmadaw has at times sought to reassert control, and fighting broke out last December. The KNU reported that March had been the deadliest month for the Tatmadaw in 2022, with more than 400 soldiers killed in over 500 clashes.

On 15 and 17 April, heavy fighting took place in the area opposite Umphang District. Myanmar troops and its ally, the Border Guard Force (BGF), are in control of the regions from Lay Kay Kaw to Waw Lay. The Tatmadaw have expanded their military presence in Law Kay Kaw, Thay Baw Boe, U Kra Tha, and Kanele Tha.

They have carried out a series of airstrikes and surveillance in these areas. The offensive has resumed with both air and ground operations. Myanmar troops and the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) are now stationed in strategic locations along the border opposite Mae Sot and Phop Phra districts. In the Tanintharyi region, fighting near the Thai border has been defused. On 17 and 18 April, protests against the Military occurred in Taku Village and Pulaw Township in Myeik District and Ye Phyu township - Dawei district.

As of 2 May, there have been 578,200 internally displaced people (IDPs) in Myanmar since February, of whom 236,000 are in the southeast provinces – Kayah, Shan, Kayin, Mon States, and Tanintharyi and Bago regions.