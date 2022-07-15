Myanmar Situation - Inter-Agency Operational Update - 05 July 2022

The volatile situation in Myanmar following the 01 February 2021 coup has increased armed conflict and subsequent population displacement within and across borders, including in Thailand.

As of 4 July 2022, the Royal Thai Government (RTG) reports that there are 802 refugees remaining on the Thai side of the border. Since February 2021, the RTG estimates that over 21,000 Myanmar refugees have sought temporary safety in Thailand.

Refugees are sheltered in temporary safety areas (TSA), which are placed under the general jurisdiction of the Royal Thai Army by the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) established by the RTG in March 2021.

SITUATION OVERVIEW ON THE THAI MYANMAR BORDER

The security situation continues to deteriorate in Southeast Myanmar with the intensification of armed clashes reported between the Tatmadaw and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) or People's Defence Force (PDF) in several areas. The Military continues to deploy security forces and has increased the use of heavy artilleries. In Kayah State, armed clashes continue, and the State Administration Council(SAC) has been deploying more troops to the area since mid-May. According to the Tagaung Institute of Political Studies and the US-based Wilson Center, there are more than 20,000 resistance fighters in Karenni State

In Kayin State, fierce clashes have been ongoing between the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and the Tatmadaw following a KNLA attack on a military outpost in Myawaddy Township on 26 June. The battle for control over the outpost is the fiercest fighting that has taken place since last year. In neighboring Mon State, around 7,000 residents from six villages in Thaton Township fled their homes due to arson attacks carried out by security forces, the first time such attacks have taken place in the state.

In the Tanintharyi region, The People’s Defense Force (PDF), KNU, and the Tatmadaw continue to clash, with the latter pressuring the former with logistic hindrances (e.g., road blockage). Since June 24, around 100 military council troops have been entering the area from Kazina village to Sipin Taung, Myanadi Taung. Fighting was occurring mostly in Dawei and Myeik District and scaled up with the Military using heavy artillery throughout the night.

As of 30 June, the total number of internally displaced people (IDPs) in Myanmar displaced since 1 February is 758,500, of whom 244,500 are in the southeast provinces – Kayah, Shan, Kayin, Mon States, and Tanintharyi and Bago regions. In Kayah State, more than 4,000 people were able to return to Loikaw and Demoso Townships. Nevertheless, the security situation in Demoso Township continues to be unstable, with more than 2,000 people unable to return to their places of origin and to experience multiple displacement.