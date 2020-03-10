In Myanmar’s Heartland: more engagement on the peace process and federalism required

The peace process in Myanmar is generally seen as an issue primarily for non-Bamar ethnic national groups and it is considered to be important only for those who are directly affected by armed conflict. A core issue at the heart of Myanmar’s peace process is the debate over a future federal democratic state, something that affects all ethnic national groups. As a result, it is important for the public to better understand the basic principles of federalism in order to build a peaceful society.

With this in mind, Yone Kyi Yar Knowledge Propagation Society (YKY), with the support of Joint Peace Fund (JPF), held a week-long workshop on “Youths, Peace Process and Federalism” in Pakokku, Mandalay Region in February this year. The workshop was designed particularly for young people in central Myanmar to better understand federalism and the peace process.

Dr. Tay Zar San, Executive Director of YKY said the workshop aimed at providing the participants with greater knowledge on what federalism means and the benefits it can bring. “The workshop includes discussions on conflict management to enhance the skills of young people when approaching and solving conflicts. Even though they can’t directly end civil war, they can start community-level conflict resolution,” he said.

On the first day of the workshop, YKY shared and discussed a research study on youth awareness on federalism and the peace process which was conducted in Shwe Bo, Pakokku, Mandalay, Pyin Oo Lwin and Nyaung Oo which were located in Mandalay, Sagaing and Magway Regions.

During the workshop, YKY outlined the basic principles of federalism and provided an overview and analysis of the peace process and conflict management to the participants. There were also interactive discussions among the participants throughout the workshop.

Dr. Tayzar San said the most challenging issue when raising awareness about federalism, is that people often misinterpret federalism as ‘secession’.

“We need to promote greater knowledge about peace process and the key role that federalism plays in peacebuilding. One workshop is not enough to sufficiently increase the public’s awareness and engagement in the peace process, and there should be greater collaboration from key stakeholders on this issue. We are not at peace yet. There are conflicts happening. People need to know more and take this seriously as conflict affects everybody in Myanmar” he added.

“The majority of people in the country do not feel directly affected by war and conflict so they discuss the peace process less than they should. We created a space for young people to engage and learn from those who are currently involved in peacebuilding so they can better understand how they can participate in peace process” explained Wyne Thiri Aung, a programme officer at YKY.

On the last day of the workshop, YKY organized a panel discussion with members of the public joining the event. Key stakeholders in the peace process including Comrade Than Khe, Chairman of All Burma Students’ Democratic Front (ABSDF) and Daw Zin Mar Aung, a committee member of the Union Peace Dialogue Joint Committee (UPDJC) were invited to talk about the perspectives on the peace process, politics and concepts of federalism. The workshop was attended over 50 people, representing Pakokku regional CSOs, youth committees, women’s groups and student unions.

The JPF has supported over 80 projects across all of Myanmar’s states and regions, and as part of its Civic Engagement programming provides assistance to organizations looking to increase the number of young people participating in the peace process; train young people on key peace process issues; and build peace networks across and within different communities.