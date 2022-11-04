Myanmar: Response overview, October 2022

Humanitarian needs in Myanmar continue to rise sharply since February 2021 as a result of political and economic upheaval and increased conflict. Myanmar is facing a rapidly growing food security crisis, and nearly one in four people are already food insecure. Ongoing violence, economic crisis, recurrent climate-induced shocks, population displacement and COVID-19, among other factors, are disrupting the entire national food system. In this context, protecting the livelihoods of smallholder farmers to enable them to feed themselves and their communities is a frontline humanitarian response. Against this backdrop, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is responding to the crisis through providing smallholder farmers across Myanmar with access to agricultural production inputs along with the implementation of cash-based interventions. This document provides an update of FAO's 2022 emergency and resilience response.