Myanmar Red Cross Society: COVID-19 Monthly Update (25 September 2020) [EN/MY]

Myanmar Red Cross Society (MRCS) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) produces monthly update for MRCS's COVID-19 activities. The monthly updates, produced for September 2020, provide valuable insights on activities MRCS has rolled out in all 17 states and regions of Myanmar at the height of COVID-19 response in Myanmar.

MRCS's most local actions saving lives at the height of COVID-19 in Myanmar

Rakhine remains to have the second largest number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar after Yangon, following the beginning of rapid local transmission in Sittwe township on 16 August 2020, which quickly spread to all 17 townships of Rakhine, as well as other states and regions of Myanmar. Every day, more than 100 Myanmar Red Cross volunteers and staff are supporting the affected population throughout Rakhine, conducting awareness raising sessions, distributing masks in affected communities including IDP camps, and also preparing beds, providing psychosocial support, and assisting recovered patients to return home from emergency wards in Sittwe hospital and Sittwe university.

Red Cross Voices: Combatting COVID-19 in Sittwe, Rakhine

"We continue our COVID-19 prevention activities in IDP camps. People in the camps ask us the name of the virus. We do awareness raising and show them how to do proper handwashing. Once I am back home, I try to isolate myself from my family, I stay in a separate room and eat alone, avoiding direct contact with my family. The COVID-19 situation after 16 August is different than before, as it's due to local transmission. We are more afraid. I can feel the fear among communities."

Maung Maung Thein, Red Cross volunteer, Sittwe, Rakhine

"As the economy is getting bad and the trades have been restricted, it is difficult to buy masks because we cannot afford them and cannot find them. We started to make cloths masks to distribute to communities. We follow Ministry of Health and Sports guidelines when making masks. I am also assiting at emergency wards in Sittwe hospital and Sittwe university, providing psychosocial support and help recovered people return home. People in Rakhine need healthcare, masks, food."

Ma Khine Saw, Red Cross volunteer, Sittwe, Rakhine

On the frontline of COVID-19 struck Yangon

Yangon has the largest number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar. Every day, Myanmar Red Cross volunteers and staff are on the frontline, supporting the affected population throughout Yangon, conducting awareness raising, distributing masks in communities and preparing community-based quarantine facilities in collaboration with local authorities.