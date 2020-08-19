Myanmar Red Cross Society: COVID-19 Monthly Update (19 August 2020) [EN/MY]

What's New: Inside MRCS's Revised COVID-19 Response Plan

Focus: MRCS’s upcoming activities, guided by the revised MRCS National Society Response Plan (Duration: Jan 2020-Jan 2022) for COVID-19, will focus on three areas as below.

1- Health and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), which include access to handwashing facilities

2- Addressing socioeconomic impacts of COVID-19, which includes multi-sector cash grant and relevant training

3- National Society's institutional strengthening, which includes building capacity of frontline staff and volunteers and ensuring their safety. # of beneficiaries: MRCS will directly assist over

4 million people across all states and regions.

Target groups: MRCS’s will target the general population, but with a focus on the urban populations, female headed households, sole wage earners, persons with disabilities, returning migrants, IDPs and conflictaffected communities, and frontline volunteers & staff. These efforts include providing multi-sector cash grant and relevant training to those whose livelihoods have been disrupted because of access or mobility restrictions. MRCS integrates migration and displacement in all its programmes and operations, including COVID-19 response.

Total budget: CHF 10,567,523 Already raised: CHF 2,021,617 Budget gap: CHF 8,545,906 Note: The figure is subject to change