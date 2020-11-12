Myanmar Red Cross Society: COVID-19 Monthly Update (11 November 2020) [EN/MY]

Myanmar Red Cross Society (MRCS) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) produces monthly update for MRCS’s COVID-19 activities. The monthly updates, produced for October and November 2020, provide valuable insights on activities MRCS has rolled out in all 17 states and regions of Myanmar at the height of COVID-19 response in Myanmar.

A day of deployed Myanmar Red Cross volunteers in Yangon

The update has a focus on MRCS’s activities in Yangon, most severely hit by COVID-19 with fast growing death tolls, and how volunteers in other states and regions have been deployed to support volunteers in quarantine facilities in Yangon, to show solidarity and friendship.

"41 of us came from Mon state to help volunteers in Yangon. We will be here for one month. As you know the situation in Yangon is very serious so we decided to come. Our deployment is also in line with one of our fundamental principles, Unity." - Daw Lay Lay Khet, Red Cross volunteer, Mon state

"Volunteers working here are united. We care about each other and help with wearing PPE properly before going to buildings where patients stay. After duty, we talk to each other and laugh together. I am happy to be part of this great team who are also great friends." - U Tun Lin Aung, Red Cross volunteer, Mon state

COVID-19: Our three main priority areas, progresses and gaps

The updates also include some progresses and gaps on three priority areas of MRCS’s COVID-19 response, which are Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, Addressing socioeconomic impact and Duty of care for staff & volunteers.

Disaster Risk Reduction and Inclusion

Marking the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, 13 Oct 2020

COVID-19 highlighted the need for all emergency response and preparedness efforts to be underpinned by clear and inclusive laws and regulations, whether it be for natural hazards, including those that are climate-induced, or public health emergencies. Some people are more vulnerable to the impacts of disasters and COVID-19 including children, women, older people, the displaced, people in poverty and those living with disabilities. MRCS’s urban programmes focus on preparedness, prevention, response, and recovery aspects in urban context. As an auxiliary to the Government of Myanmar by the National Disaster Law (currently under revision between Department of Disaster Management and MRCS), MRCS continues to build on new and existing urban risk resilience programmes, together with local authorities and community members, ensuring inclusion of diverse groups in disaster responses.