Myanmar reaffirms cooperation with the Special Envoy in finding sustainable solution for the issue of Rakhine State

New York

The Permanent Representative of Myanmar to the United Nations reaffirmed Myanmar’s commitment to address the Rakhine State issues with goodwill, in cooperation with the Special Envoy as well as friends near and far during the introductory session of the Report of the Secretary-General on Myanmar.

At its 74th Session of the UN General Assembly, the Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian, and Cultural) continued its debate on the promotion and protection of human rights in the afternoon session on 23 October 2019. Under the agenda item related to the human rights situation and reports of Special Rapporteurs and Representatives, Special Envoy Ms. Christine Burgener introduced the Report of the Secretary- General on the Situation of Human Rights in Myanmar.

During the discussion on the Report, the Permanent Representative made a statement as the country concerned. In his statement, the Permanent Representative expressed the Government’s appreciation to the Special Envoy for her impartiality and constructive engagement with Myanmar in discharging her mandate. He highlighted the development in Myanmar’s cooperation with UN agencies, ASEAN and INGOs in addressing the Rakhine State issue and the Government’s efforts on the repatriation process. In addition, he touched on the NVC and citizenship matter, handling of accountability question and implementation of Rakhine Advisory Commission’s Recommendations.

In the conclusion, the Permanent Representative encouraged the United Nations and the international community to help the people of Myanmar in fulfillment of their aspirations by constructive engagement and to render assistance to Myanmar’s national efforts with good will and sincerity.